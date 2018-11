Have your say

Spireites goalkeeper Shwan Jalal was due to return to training this week after injury and sickness.

The veteran hasn’t played for Town since the 3-1 defeat at home to Maidenhead, having had a problem with his Achilles and subsequent illness.

Martin Allen said: “Shwan is going to start training this week, he’s had flu again.”

Midfielder Robbie Weir, meanwhile, is still a couple of weeks away from action after damaging his knee in the Maidenhead game.