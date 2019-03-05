John Sheridan welcomes Charlie Carter back to Chesterfield squad for 'biggest game' of his tenure as boss

Have your say

John Sheridan will welcome Charlie Carter back to his squad for the 'biggest game' of his second stint as Chesterfield boss.

The attacking midfielder is fit and available for tonight's trip to Braintree, after missing the weekend trip to Wrexham.

"Charlie is back and available," said Sheridan.

"We were doing a finishing drill. He's caught the ball on the end of his toe and jarred his knee a bit.

"I think it was best he was careful (on Saturday).

"He feels miles better now and will be in my plans."

The Spireites take on a Braintree who sit bottom of the table, 14 points from safety.

Were Sheridan's men to pick up a victory, they'd create a seven-point cushion between themselves and the drop zone.

So the boss isn't downplaying the fixture's importance.

"It's probably the biggest game, this, for me, since I came here.

"I know the importance, it takes us seven points clear of the bottom four if we win.

"It's a big, big game.

"Three points would give us a massive lift."

He's happy to state on record that Braintree appear to be doomed, but certainly isn't taking victory for granted.

"Every game is difficult.

"They'll still believe there's enough games, enough points to go for to stay in the division.

"Only a couple of weeks ago they beat Salford at home.

"I'm not taking them lightly whatsoever.

"It looks like they're going to get relegated but if they've got any pride they'll want to win the game.

"It's a tough trip on a Tuesday night, I don't expect the pitch to be great.

"We've got to carry on what we've been doing really, be organised, solid."

Town were beaten 1-0 by Wrexham on Saturday but wholesale changes aren't likely.

Sheridan believes they're on the right track, having won four of his seven league games in charge.

"I won't change too much, I don't think we're doing a lot wrong.

"I think I'd be daft if I made too many changes to the shape of the team.

"In every game we've been involved in it and should have got something.

"I just want us to get enough points to stay in the league."