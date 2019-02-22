John Sheridan wants Chesterfield fans and players alike to expect victory when they turn up to the Proact

John Sheridan wants to change the expectation around the Proact on match days.

The Chesterfield manager acknowledges that he puts pressure on his players when he says he expects a victory, regardless of who visits the Sheffield Road stadium.

But that’s the mindset he wants his squad, and the supporters, to adopt.

So far, it seems to be working, with three wins and a draw from his four National League games in charge.

“I’m putting a bit of pressure on them because I expect us to win, whoever we’re playing at home,” he said.

“I want the fans to think like that. I want the players to think like that.

“I think it gives you a bit of an advantage, if you’re going out thinking you’re going to win.

“That’s been difficult, I’ve had to try and instil that as quickly as I can because they haven’t been doing it.

“I want to get that mentality into the players, and the fans as well.”

Chesterfield took just shy of 500 supporters to the north west coast last weekend when they visited AFC Fylde.

Sheridan knows from experience what the club’s following can be like.

“The fans have been really, really good, got right behind the team,” he said.

“I think the support has been magnificent, even taking so many to Fylde – I’d like to think if we were in the top four we’d take 1,000 to Fylde.

“I know the support is there and what it’s like.

“It’s been hard, I expect moaning and groaning but I can see in the last four games we’re going in the right way.”

Supporters might be starting to worry less about relegation, thanks to the upturn in the team’s fortunes of late.

But the manager wants the improvement to continue apace until safety is actually confirmed.

“It’s enjoyable at the moment because we’re winning, I want them to enjoy it.

“But there’s still a lot of hard work to be done.

“I want us to play a lot, lot better, I think we can play a lot, lot better.

“But that’s just me trying to instil my philosophy, how I want us to play.

“There’s only one thing on my mind and that’s staying up.

“The quicker we can get an advantage over fourth from bottom, more points away from fourth from bottom, it might give me a chance to look at one or two players as well.

“That’s something I’ll hopefully be able to do in six or seven games time.”