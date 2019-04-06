John Sheridan to give chances to Chesterfield’s fringe players at Dover

Have your say

John Sheridan may make changes today but regardless of who comes into the side, his desire to win will remain the same.

The Chesterfield boss has promised to give opportunities to fringe players today at Dover, now that the relegation zone is a safe distance from the Spireites.

Nine wins from his 15 games in charge have catapulted Town up the table and out of trouble.

He doesn’t want fans to assume he’s fielding a ‘weakened team’ or giving up on the three points, however.

“I want to win every game, still,” he said.

“I’m not weakening the team, I’m changing a winning team but I’m bringing in players who have performed well and played already for me this season, played in games we’ve won and one or two who have trained really well.

“When I say changes I don’t mean I’m going to play a weakened team, I’ve still got a strong team.

“Our shape or system won’t change.

“I want to win all five (remaining) games.

“It’s far from a weakened team, it’s a team that will hopefully win the game.”

Dover are a side who in recent games have got enough results to make relegation look unlikely, but they still sit directly above the drop zone.

Their eight-point lead over fourth-from-bottom Havant and Waterlooville could diminish this afternoon.

So Sheridan expects Andy Hessanthaler’s men to be highly motivated.

“Good team, on a good run,” he said.

“Their results have shown they’re a tough team.

“Dover are still in a vulnerable position below us, they’ll be trying to win the game and they can beat anyone, like everyone in this league.

“They’re similar to ourselves, on a decent run and they’ll be confident, they’re at home.

“I expect a really tough game.

“Difficult place to go, long trip.”