John Sheridan seems to have found the winning formula already at Chesterfield

Chesterfield certainly needed the win away at Aldershot and amazingly the Blues have done the double over an opponent, in Aldershot.

Will Evans has had quite a fortnight emerging as one of our best strikers, scoring a double in Hampshire as well as best defender and penalty saving expert.

Not a bad start for John Sheridan either, two games, two wins and crucially no goals conceded.

So, Chesterfield need seven or eight wins to see them to safety and it seems our returning manager has identified a winning formula right from the off and, even though we are in the bottom four, I haven’t seen a team in this division that’s markedly better than Chesterfield.

Much as I liked Martin Allen, he never seemed to have the team set up to play in a recognisable way, week in week out, fans would turn up wondering what formation Chesterfield were going to set up in and having to guess at the line up and expected style of play.

Against the Shots it was a 4-5-1 without the ball with Marc Antoine Fortune, a man who had not been seen at the club for a while under the previous regime, doing a good job on his own up front.

Once the Blues were in possession, we had four men forward pressurising the home defence and taking the game to them, Kiwomya, Shaw and Smith linked very well with Fortune whilst Robbie Weir protected the back four.

It’s this sort of ability to move the ball and be fluid when in possession which John Pemberton initially employed and John Sheridan has continued, which many of us hope is going to see an end to the hoof ball seen under the previous regime.

Things are starting to look a little desperate for yesterday’s opponents Aldershot Town, a former regular league opponent, when named Aldershot, who did go bankrupt at one point but have battled back to the National League.

They have had to get rid of some of the backroom staff due to financial troubles and look to be in a tailspin.

Next week there’s a return to the Proact of Ian Evatt manager of Barrow who currently sit halfway up the table having drawn 0-0 with Halifax on the weekend. Midfielder Kemy Augustien has left the Cumbrian side, after his agent failed to reach terms with the club a sign that it’s all about money even at this level. On the transfer front we’ve all been waiting with bated breath for news of a striker and defender that the manager hoped to bring in, so it’s clear that we do have a budget available, perhaps in our league present position Chesterfield aren’t the most attractive proposition for players and agents