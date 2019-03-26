John Sheridan saw 'one or two' National League youngsters he might be interested in bringing to Chesterfield, at England C's game against Wales

Have your say

John Sheridan was an interested spectator at last week's England C international and saw 'one or two' players he might be interested in bringing to the Proact next season.

The Chesterfield manager attended the game at Salford, when Paul Fairclough's England side drew 2-2 with Wales C.

England C are a team made up of non-league players under the age of 23, while their Welsh counterparts were plucked from the Welsh Premier League.

The game afforded Sheridan the chance to watch two of his own youngsters, England C captain Laurence Maguire and Joe Rowley, and cast his eye over some of the National League's brightest young talents.

He wasn't overly complimentary of the game as a spectacle.

"It was a funny game," he said.

"It was a bit like an Under 21 game, too much tippy-tappy football for me, for this league.

"Laurence played right side of a back four, he'd never play there for me.

"It's lads playing at this level but I felt it was a bit false. I didn't learn too much."

Sheridan, who has all-but guided the Spireites to safety in the National League, did spot a couple of players with promise.

"There were one or two," he said.

"There were some technically good players, one or two who would interest me, I'm aware of and they're possibly out of contract at the end of the season.

"We'll just wait and see."

And he was delighted for the two Spireites to get an opportunity to represent the national side.

"Whether it's C, D, E, whatever, they're playing for their country," he said.

"Brilliant for Laurence to captain and brilliant for Joe to get involved.

"Good experience, hopefully they'll learn from it.

"It's important they both focus on trying to get in my team.

"They're both here next year, both young players I think I can bring on."