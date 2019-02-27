John Sheridan's challenge for Chesterfield's on-loan Cardiff City striker Jack McKay

Have your say

John Sheridan has challenged Jack McKay to grasp exactly how he likes his strikers to play.

The Cardiff City frontman, on loan to Chesterfield for the rest of the season, is yet to start a game as a Spireite.

He wasn't in the squad for Tuesday's game at Barnet, when Town were 2-0 winners.

Sheridan says the former Doncaster Rovers forward is still acclimatising to life at the Proact.

“He’s still young, still coming in,” said Sheridan, of the 22-year-old.

“He’s slowly getting better, getting used to us.

“As he trains more and more he’ll get more confident in himself.”

Town fans have seen just eight minutes of McKay in action thus far, not enough to judge what kind of striker he is.

“I’d like to think he’s a bit like Boden,” said Sheridan.

“He’s quick and works hard, but he’s still learning the game.”

That includes learning how Sheridan wants him to play.

“I like my strikers to stay up top and play as strikers.

"Marco (Fortune) appreciates what I’m telling him, (Scott) Boden knows what I’m about, Dents (Tom Denton) is different, (Alex) Kiwomya can play up there, Shawy (Lee Shaw) can play up there.

“I want McKay to realise how I want them to play.

“They get judged on goals, they don’t impress me chasing full-backs and dropping in, defending areas, I like them causing havoc up front.

"Jack is learning and hopefully he’ll get used to how I want to play."