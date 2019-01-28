John Sheridan poised to make first signing in new Chesterfield era

Have your say

Chesterfield are poised to make the first signing of the John Sheridan era.

The Spireites boss is hoping to conclude a deal early this week.

On Saturday he lost striker Marc-Antoine Fortune and right-back Brad Barry to hamstring injuries and admitted after the game he would ‘definitely’ have to strengthen the squad.

The Derbyshire Times understands a deal has been agreed with another club and all that remains is for Chesterfield to conclude the personal terms with their target.

Sheridan is yet to see Town lose since his arrival and they haven’t conceded a goal under his control.

His record stands at two wins and a draw.

Related article

John Sheridan left to rue missed chances against Barrow