John Sheridan not frightened to give Chesterfield academy kids an opportunity

John Sheridan will have no qualms about throwing Chesterfield’s academy youngsters in at the deep end.

The new Town boss, who took charge of the team last week after academy boss John Pemberton’s three-game caretaker stint, says he’s got a track record of trusting in youth.

“I think young players are vitally important,” he said.

“I’m a manager, wherever I’ve been, I’m not frightened to give a young player an opportunity, doesn’t matter how old he is.

“If he’s good enough, he will be in and around the first team.

“I’ve done that at every club I’ve been at, given many a player their debut.

“Just recently at Carlisle we had a 16, or 17-year-old sign pro, so I’m not frightened to get young lads involved. I did it at Oldham and Plymouth as well.”

Sheridan is keen to have young players in the first team environment and hopes they’ll see his arrival as a potential road to senior football.

“If I feel they’re good enough I’m not bothered how old they are, they’ll be training with the first team and I want to give them the belief that they’ve got an opportunity, a manager who will give them a chance,” he said.

This season has seen first team action for academy products Levi Amantchi, Jamie Sharman, Luke Rawson and Ofy Ofoegbu, who have all joined fully fledged senior professionals and home grown talents Joe Rowley and Laurence Maguire.