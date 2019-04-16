John Sheridan hands out contract extension to one of 14 nearing the end of their Chesterfield deals

Have your say

John Sheridan has handed out a contract extension to one of the 14 Chesterfield players coming to their end of their deals.

Teenage midfielder Charlie Wakefield has penned a 12-month contract and Chesterfield will have an option to extend the deal.

Wakefield broke into the first team in League One under Gary Caldwell two years ago, as a 16-year-old.

Caldwell then started the youngster in the very first game of the League Two season in August 2017.

But opportunities have been scarce for the academy product since then.

He made just three first team appearances last season and hasn't played for the senior side at all during the current campaign.

Sheridan believes there's something to work with in the 18-year-old and plans to develop his talent.

"He's a player who's got a lot of ability. He's got a lot to learn but I think I can make him better by working with him."

Wakefield went out on loan to Sheffield FC earlier this season, but was recalled prematurely by former Town boss Martin Allen after the world's oldest club dropped him.

A second loan move, to Nuneaton, fell through recently.

