John Sheridan 'gutted' by the manner of Wrexham's winner against his Chesterfield side

John Sheridan bemoaned a crucial lapse in his players’ concentration after Chesterfield were edged out 1-0 by table toppers Wrexham.

The Spireites had looked comfortable against the automatic promotion favourites for large spells of the match but a second half header from Akil Wright was enough to ensure all three points stayed in North Wales.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser but it was not to be, leaving boss Sheridan frustrated.

Speaking after the match, he said: “I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. Again, I don’t think we played great but we were organised and solid again.

“I think we’ve thrown the game away to be fair. I’m really beat up about the manner of the goal we’ve conceded.

“I felt it was going to be a 0-0. We’re playing against a good team who are top of the league but I thought we matched them throughout most of the game.”

The Spireites had limited their hosts to very few chances but when a Chesterfield attack broke down shortly past the hour mark Luke Young was allowed to cross for Wright to head home the only goal of the game.

Sheridan added: “We’ve got a throw-in probably five yards from their corner flag. 30 seconds later we end up conceding a goal. That’s just part and parcel of this level of football.

“I’ve just told the lads – I’m not being harsh with you – this is what some of you have got to get out of your game. This is what I’m going to try and install in us.

“We’ve got to be alive and switched on. We’ve got to be organised. Someone’s played a blind pass, ball comes in the box, we’ve got three men marking one. Somehow, he gets in between them all and scores a goal.

“The biggest downer is the goal. I’m disappointed that we’ve come away with nothing. We’ve had great support, good atmosphere against top of the table. I thought we were a match for them.

“A would’ve been well happy with a point. I’m just gutted about the manner of the goal. We should be doing better than conceding a goal like that.”