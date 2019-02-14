John Sheridan explains why Alfie Beestin has returned to Doncaster Rovers

Alfie Beestin's loan deal at Chesterfield expired today and John Sheridan has confirmed the youngster is back with Doncaster Rovers.

The attacking midfielder played 10 times for the Spireites after being signed by former Town boss Martin Allen on loan, but made only two league starts.

Beestin was an unused substitute in Sheridan's first two National League games in charge, but when FC Halifax visited last weekend the 21-year-old was not in the squad.

"He's gone back," said the Chesterfield manager, who admires the Rovers man's ability.

"Good footballer, Alfie, obviously not figured too much regarding myself.

"Technically a very good footballer."

Sheridan explained that he feels he has enough cover when it comes to the middle of the park and he's not a fan of retaining loan players when they're not getting to play games.

"I've got five loans, Alfie if he stayed would have been six. I don't like leaving loans out of my matchday 16," he said.

"I just think I'm well covered in the area Alfie played so I think it was better for both parties.

"I spoke to Alfie, no problem, spoke to Grant.

"I wouldn't keep someone here, especially on loan, if he wasn't going to be involved."