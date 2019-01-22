John Sheridan expects conversations about departures as his first choice Chesterfield team shapes up

John Sheridan expects players to express their desire to go elsewhere as his first choice team becomes clear.

The Chesterfield manager has made it clear that everyone has an opportunity to play their part.

He expects them to work hard but also expects them to be disappointed if they're not playing.

"I can only be honest with players and tell them work hard while they're here," he said.

"They've got a chance but at the same time I'll never stand in their way if there's an opportunity.

"They should all want to be playing.

"If I was a player I'd be wanting to play.

"There's nothing worse when they work hard all week and they haven't got a game at the end of it.

"I think if you're a player you should want that, whether here or elsewhere.

"I'll always say to a player you should be playing."

The manager has been delighted with what he's seen from the squad in training and he's keen to ensure they all feel part of the new era.

"I'm not one to isolate them if they're not involved," he said.

"Sometimes I might need them.

"I try to treat everyone as well as I can, playing or not.

"I've made it clear everyone has got a chance and they're all training like they want to be playing, which I'm pleased about.

"I've been impressed with the attitude, every one of them and I feel as though they take on board what I've said."

Sheridan, who has guided Town to two wins in his two games in charge, had a handful of players fit but surplus to requirements for the trip to Aldershot on Saturday.

As the weeks go on and players inevitably miss out on selection, he expects to have conversations about possible departures.

"As it drags on they'll probably see the way I'm working, the shape of the team and people I'm picking," he said.

"If it's on a regular basis, hopefully we're winning games, so I won't have to do too much with the team.

"At this moment in time they've all got an opportunity, but I do feel as though one or two of them do need to get out and play football."