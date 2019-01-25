John Sheridan asked for more goals from set-pieces and Chesterfield’s own ‘Roy of the Rovers’ delivered

John Sheridan told his Chesterfield players they needed more goals from set-pieces and the Spireites’ own ‘Roy of the Rovers’ delivered.

Will Evans delighted his boss by getting on the end of a dangerous Curtis Weston corner to nod home at Aldershot last weekend.

Evans would later claim his second of the game and his fifth of the season, capping a fine few weeks for the centre-half.

He scored a dramatic leveller in the 3-3 draw with Ebbsfleet, before saving a penalty.

While Sheridan doesn’t expect his defenders to keep out spot-kicks, he does expect them to find the net several times a season.

“He’s a bit Roy of the Rovers at the moment isn’t he, if you go back to the Ebbsfleet game,” said the boss of his central defender.

“He’s a threat. He can score goals.

“Centre-halves should be getting five or six goals a season, or between the back four getting 10 goals a season.

“It was good to see. A great ball from Curtis but he’s attacked it well.

“His second was a great little finish.

“I expect us to score from all over the pitch, it’s not just about the strikers, midfielders should be scoring more goals.”

According to Sheridan, scoring from set-pieces is vital for any side, and he wants to see more chances come from dead balls.

“Set plays are massive,” he said.

“I know they hadn’t scored many goals from set plays and I made it clear during training last week we need to be more of a threat from set plays.

“We need good delivery and we want people scoring goals.

“We need to be creating more opportunities.

“You need to be scoring 15, 20 over a season.”

While Sheridan has been working on set-pieces with his players in training, he’ll allow them to have creative license on a match day.

He believes the key, other than a good delivery, is the desire to get on the end of it.

“During training we’re probably going to do six different corners, then it’s down to the players. I don’t dictate which corner they should be taking.

“We’ll give them the information, four or five free-kicks in and around the penalty box and at the end of the day it’s just about wanting to score, people making unnecessary runs for someone else to score a goal.

“Just believe in yourself, take a corner, put it in, aim for an area, right weight of delivery and then at the same time I expect my centre-forward and centre-half to attack the ball.

“If it’s in that dangerous area and a good delivery, then I’m attacking the centre-forward or centre-half who hasn’t attacked that very good ball.

“I’m just trying to put things in their heads.

“They’ve got this license, if they see something off the cuff so be it.”