John Sheridan angry with Chesterfield players despite win at Braintree

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan revealed he let rip at his players despite a convincing 3-1 win at basement boys Braintree.

The Spireites flew into a 2-0 lead at the break, through goals from Scott Boden and Charlie Charter, before letting their foot off the gas to let the hosts back into the game with Luke Allen’s penalty.

Boden bagged his second late on, but Sheridan was far from impressed with his side’s second-half performance.

He said: “I had a right go at them for the second-half performance, I weren’t happy at all.

“I’ll be hard with them when I have to be hard with them. Some of them will find out what I’m really like.

“I’m not going to take anything away from them because the three points in the most important thing in my eyes.

“But we made it hard for ourselves with the way we played in the second half.

Read the match report here

“They get the goal and get back in the game and they’re the better team, which should never be the case.

“Under the circumstances, and I’m not being harsh on Braintree, but because of how comfortable we were first half we should be going on to win the game four or five nil and cruise the game.

“But we do the total opposite and make it really scary for ourselves. They get the penalty and luckily Boden gets a goal.”

The Spireites have secured six points from three tricky away games on the bounce.

And Sheridan added: “The most important thing in my eyes is to get three points from the games we’re playing.

“Everything’s positive. The lads have been brilliant since I’ve come in.

“We’ve come to a tricky place and won. I don’t care that they’re bottom of the league,

“I haven’t come here thinking we’re going to win the game. They made it difficult for us.

“The big plus is we’ve got three points from the game.

“We’re seven points clear of the bottom four and that’s our aim to get as far away from them as possible as quickly as we can.”