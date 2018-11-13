Jalal returns tonight as Allen reveals Chesterfield first team players who will feature at Sheffield FC

Have your say

Shwan Jalal will make his return to action tonight, for at least part of the friendly at Sheffield FC.

The veteran keeper has been out since 25th September with an Achilles issue.

He’s not the only member of the first team squad likely to get minutes at Dronfield this evening.

Joe Anyon will feature, along with defenders Michael Nelson and Ify Ofoegbu, midfielder Charlie Wakefield and forward Alex Kiwomya, who today secured a further month on loan at the Proact.

Martin Allen has had to change his plans, slightly, with an FA Cup replay added to the schedule next week.

He said: “Shwan has had a week and he’ll play 20 or 30 minutes tonight at Sheffield.

“Joe Anyon, Michael Nelson, Charlie Wakefield, Kiwomya, Ify Ofoegbu and the rest are our second year scholars.

“We were going to play everyone who didn’t play on Saturday, but with the replay next Tuesday night, we can’t put all those other lads out.”