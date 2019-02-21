‘It’s perfect for me’ - Laurence Maguire is raring to get involved in John Sheridan’s new-look Chesterfield side

Laurence Maguire is fit again and raring to get his first taste of competitive action in a John Sheridan side.

The central defender, fully recovered from knee surgery, haswatched from the sidelines as Sheridan’s Chesterfield have become one of the National League form teams and he can’t wait to get involved.

Maguire likes the look of the 3-5-2 formation Sheridan has utilised and the passing style of football he’s introduced at the Proact.

“It’s perfect for me,” he said. He went to a three at the back against Halifax and I feel like it would suit me perfectly.

“It’s obviously a different style of play to what we had under Martin Allen but the new gaffer is wanting us to get the ball down, play through the thirds and that’s the way I like to play.

“Hopefully it will benefit me.”

Maguire was a regular under Allen, playing 22 times and matching his entire 2017/18 season tally of appearances, before injuring his knee sufficiently to require an operation.

He, along with Charlie Carter, have been slowly reintroduced to first team life.

The pair have been back in training and took part in pre-game warm ups with the squad, before behind closed doors friendlies helped give them match fitness.

“I’m feeling really good, been back in training now a couple of weeks,” he said.

“We had a game against Lincoln here at the Proact and I played 90 minutes, so I don’t feel far away.

“I think the gaffer wants one more game out of me, I’ll play in that (on Tuesday) and then hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“He’s been really good.

“We were out injured but gradually making our way back when he came in.

“He’s obviously been protecting us, he doesn’t want us to come in and do it again so we’re out for the rest of the season.

“He likes the fitness levels to be bang on, so you’re match fit to go into a proper game.”

As well as taking care of Maguire and Carter, Sheridan has been nursing Chesterfield’s survival hopes back to life.

They’re out of the relegation zone and he believes the change the manager has made to the way in which Town go about their business has been key.

“(Exiting the drop zone) is obviously a big bonus,” he said.

“The group was down, results weren’t going well but since he’s come in we’ve had three wins and a draw in the league and four clean sheets, so you can see there’s been a big lift around the club.

“The change in the style of play has really helped us.”