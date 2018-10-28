Depending on whether your glass is half full or half empty that’s either five games unbeaten or 14 league matches without a win.

Is the real Chesterfield FC starting to emerge from the mire? A good game against what’s supposed to be the best team in the division and having Wrexham under the cosh for the last 30 minutes of the game certainly gave home fans something to cheer about.

A last- minute goal from open play could well be the point at which the faithful actually start to believe that Martin Allen is turning things around.

Tom Denton playing still has some fans wondering whether we are a just a long ball side however it’s fair to say that no opposition like to play against the big man, and if the team play the ball into his feet with runners around him things can happen.

Wrexham did their best to combat Denton by getting him carded after their centre back dived to con the ref.

The Blues managed to keep Wrexham at arm’s length second half and the media from north Wales had to concede that perhaps we aren’t as bad as the table suggests and they need to up their game if they want to return to league status.

The Robins have been out of the league for 11 seasons now.

Their troubles really started when their former chairman tried to sell up the Racecourse Ground for land development, these days they are owned by a Supporters’ Trust, let’s hope nothing similar happens at the Proact.

Martin Allen has been full of praise for his young lads. Remember when Paul Cook said he wanted young hungry players? This is certainly a better option than signing a raft of mis-fits and has-beens, which seems to have been the policy of more recent incumbents of the Chesterfield manager’s post.

Praise has to go to Joe Rowley who is fitting very nicely into central midfield, he was looking to be marginalised at the start of the season but with Wedgebury, Carter and Weir all injured, Joe is taking his chance and it’s good to see him bossing the game.

It was a good home debut for Levi Amantchi, I was amazed at the size and speed of him last week at AFC Fylde, I can’t imagine any defenders in this division would want to come up against him.

He played for Wallsend Boys club, the same club where Alan Shearer started and signed up after impressing in a trial against Sheffield Wednesday.

The club’s official website does have Levi down as being born on the 1st of January 1901, which would make the 117 year-old perhaps the most elderly product of the club’s youth system.