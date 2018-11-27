Infection put Chesterfield’s Carter back in hospital but ankle ligament ‘repaired ahead of schedule’

Have your say

Charlie Carter was hospitalised with a post-op infection last week, but it isn’t likely to delay his comeback for Chesterfield.

The attacking midfielder went under the knife for an ankle injury back in October, but ended up back in hospital last week.

Boss Martin Allen explained: “Charlie Carter had to go back in hospital because he had an infection, from the operation.

“He’s had to spend a few nights in hospital, it started to puff up and went all red.”

But the good news is that his predicted return to football has not been put back.

“From what I’ve been told, there’ll be no further delay to the ankle ligament, which was repaired,” said Allen.

“The infection won’t put him back any weeks.

“The ligament has repaired ahead of schedule.

“(But) I can’t tell you how long.”

After a lot of rest, Carter was due to start back at the Proact, albeit not yet in full training, on Monday.

He started the season impressively, scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Aldershot.

His first ankle injury, sustained against Salford on 18th August, put him out for a month.

And he injured the same joint on 29th September when a Maidstone defender and goalkeeper both appeared to land on him.