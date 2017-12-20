Improving youngster has natual ability but has to take his chance after ‘kick up the backside’

Ricky German has natural talent and is getting better but he’s got to make the most of the chance Chesterfield have given him.

That’s how Tommy Wright assesses the teenager’s current status, after three loan spells with non-league clubs this season.

German has been sent to Alfreton, Sheffield FC and most recently Matlock Town, scoring goals for each of them.

He was recalled from the Gladiators last week and although Wright believes the 18-year-old to be talented, he has had to be pushed by the coaches.

“We like him, but he’s another one needs a kick up the backside,” said the first team coach.

“He’s got a lot of natural ability but he wasn’t fit, especially for a young kid.

“He got told in no uncertain terms that he needed to get fitter.”

The good news is that he’s making progress.

“He’s gone away and he’s done okay at Matlock and that, in training he’s getting better and better and better, so we think he’s got a chance.

“But he needs to take the chance.

“We can’t keep telling him he’s this, he’s that, he’s got to prove it and this is his opportunity.”

Another young striker who has been encouraged to improve is Delial Brewster.

The former Everton prospect is yet to start a game for Town, appearing just three times as a sub.

Wright said: “He’s been training but not showed enough at this moment in time to get in the team.

“The team is winning so he has to do better, simple as that, and he’s been told as well.”

The coach makes no apologies for being up front with players about the need to do better or get fitter.

“You’re better being honest with players,” he said.

“Not beating around the bush, there’s no gray areas, this is where you need to get to with fitness, play well, be fit and you’ve got a chance of being in the team.

“If not, you’ve no chance of getting in the team.”