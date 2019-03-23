“I want us to keep this winning mentality and finish the season strongly,” says John Sheridan after Chesterfield beat Sutton United

Have your say

John Sheridan watched his side beat play-off hunting Sutton United 3-0 at home and declared they can still play better.

Tom Denton got two goals and Scott Boden was on the scoresheet yet again in what became a very comfortable afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Sheridan credited his players for making it eight wins from his 14 in charge and while he still expects standards to be raised, he conceded that the result was all important.

“I think it’s all about winning the game and getting the points.

“To win 3-0, I don’t think we played great again first half.

“Sutton possession wise were probably the better team first half.

“We got the goal and it gives you that belief you can go and win the game.

“I was pleased with how we went about the first 25 minutes of the second half.

“When you’re 3-0 up it makes the game a lot more comfortable.

“I just want us to keep this winning mentality and finish the season strongly.”

The manager has consistently asked for better performances from a Chesterfield side whose recent form has all but made them safe from the drop in the National League.

“I want us to play better. I still think we gave the ball away cheaply first half.

“Even 3-0 up I don’t like us being sloppy.

“I’m not being harsh, I’d like us to go on and win 4-0 or 5-0.

“But I’m not taking anything away from the players, they’ve done brilliant since I came in.

“How they’ve gone about their work, I couldn’t ask for any more, I applaud them.”

Chesterfield’s front pair looked unplayable at times and gave Sutton a torrid time, both in the air and on the ground.

Denton dominated aerially and Boden’s clever runs meant the visiting defence couldn’t ever switch off.

“It’s going alright at the moment,” said Sheridan, on his strike partnership.

“I want players to know, just because Dents is 6ft 5ins we don’t have to pass it to his head all the time.

“He’s a handful.

“Scott is a fox in the box, that’s a brilliant goal today, a striker’s goal.”

One player Sheridan was keen to praise again was 19-year-old midfielder Joe Rowley.

He, along with Laurence Maguire and Charlie Carter, was part of a three-man midfield that had an average age of 21.

“We had a very young, inexperienced midfield,” he said.

“I thought Joe Rowley second half was quality, he got in the game more and took care of it.

“The young players will hopefully learn from me, the way I am, I’ll be on their case, I want them to be better.”

Sheridan hasn’t yet declared his side safe from relegation but he’s pleased with the size of the task the other sides around the bottom have in front of them.

Town’s 49 point tally now looks like an impossible ask for fourth from bottom Havant and Waterlooville.

“It makes it very difficult for the opposition to get to us.

“We can still be caught, but we’re going in the right way of keeping our league position in this league.

“We’re making it very difficult for anyone to catch us.”