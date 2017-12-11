‘I’ve seen Evo playing those passes in training, I knew he would see me’

Robbie Weir knew Ian Evatt would find him with the pass that set up the Northern Irishman’s late Spireites winner on Saturday.

The midfielder ghosted into space on the edge of the box, unseen by the Barnet defence, and Evatt executed the perfect ‘no-look’ pass to put Weir in on goal.

There was still work to do and Weir did it well – just as he had planned in fact.

But there was still some relief that the ball hit the net and not the corner flag.

He said: “I planned it the way I wanted it to go but the game I was felt the kind of game I’m having it’s going to hit the corner flag, but lucky enough it went in.

“I’ve seen Evo playing those passes in training and even in games so I knew he would have seen me.

“We were pushing for the game, I’ve seen him pick the ball up and peeled off because I know he can play that kind of pass.

“I was lucky enough they didn’t pick me up and I put it in the other corner.”

Weir admitted after the game that his performance had been below his expected standards.

So scoring a winner ensured his 29th birthday ended well.

When asked if it was his best moment as a Spireite, he said: “I think personally yes, because of the kind of game I’d had. It took a lot of pressure off me.

“I was very disappointed with the way I performed and if we’d lost that game I would have been absolutely devastated.

“We won, I scored the winner on my birthday so I was a bit happier.”

Boss Jack Lester was elated with the goal, the best moment of quality in the match in his eyes.

He praised Weir’s presence of mind to find space at such a crucial moment and also singled out Evatt, the man who picked up the assist, and his defensive partner.

“It’s a great touch, a clever run which we like, too much structure with the ball is easy to defend against, so he popped up and the pick out was great,” he said.

“As it’s gone past the keeper you’re just praying the net ripples and it did.

“Evo was overlapping the wingers and all sorts.

“I thought him and Hirdy were superb, on a difficult afternoon they kept us together.

“When (Barnet) had moments on the break their experience was key.

“Evo was been outstanding since we came in.”