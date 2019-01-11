‘I expect us to win the game,’ says new Chesterfield boss Sheridan ahead of Bedford Town’s FA Trophy visit

John Sheridan expects his Chesterfield side to win his first game in charge, against Beford Town in the FA Trophy.

The new Spireites boss, who made his Proact return in midweek, means no disrespect to the Evo-Stik South Division One Central outfit.

He just believes that, if they’re at their best, the National League side should come out on top.

With that in mind, his time since arriving on Wednesday has been spent on how Chesterfield will play, rather than what the visitors might do.

“I’d like to concentrate, no disrespect to Bedford, on what we’re going to do because if we’re on our game we’ll win the game,” he said.

“That’s not taking them lightly whatsoever.

“I expect us to win the game, I want the players thinking they’re going to win the game.”

The Spireites squad will get a first glimpse of the way Sheridan wants them to play, before the weekend’s knockout competition tie.

And although he has reiterated that he’s taking this game seriously, it will aid his preparation for the first league game of his second stint in charge - Aldershot away a week tomorrow.

“I’ve never been involved in it. My brother won it as manager of Barrow.

“It’s at Wembley isn’t it, the final? I’d never take it lightly.

“I want to win every game we play. It’s a great opportunity.

“We’ll go through a bit of shape (on Friday), how I want us to try and play, different, something I hope will work for us in the long run,” he said.

“But I need to try and instil it into them so we’ll go through it (Friday) and I’ll pick a team that will hopefully win us the game on Saturday.

“Then most importantly is the league programme.”

He’s enjoyed the first few moments of his tenure at the Sheffield Road club, but admits it really kicks off on Saturday.

“We haven’t played a game have we, so the stress of having a game will soon come on me.

“It’s an important game on Saturday, we’ve got a chance of getting into a final so I’m taking it very seriously.

“Hopefully we get it out of the way with a win then move on to a massive game against Aldershot.”