‘I applaud the players for getting us where we are’ - John Sheridan gives Chesterfield squad the credit for resurgence

John Sheridan has given the credit for Chesterfield’s National League resurgence to his players.

The Spireites have won eight of the 14 games Sheridan has taken charge of and Saturday’s win at home to Sutton put an 11-point gap between Town and the drop zone.

Sheridan admits that the sides in the relegation zone have a huge task on their hands to catch his men now.

“It makes it very difficult for the opposition to get to us,” he said.

“We can still be (mathematically) caught, but we’re going in the right way of keeping our league position in this league.

“We’re making it very difficult for anyone to catch us.”

The results might look almost miraculous when compared with the Spireites’ form before he arrived, but Sheridan refuses to take credit and he still wants improvement when it comes to performances.

But he’s more than happy to give the squad the plaudits for their attitude since his arrival.

“I don’t think we’ve played great,” he said.

“Luckily, I think when we score first we’ve been hard to beat.

“I wouldn’t know the stats of when we’ve scored first and lost, but usually we go on and win the game.

“Whether it’s a different shape or not.

“There’s not too many different people, (there are) players who were here who were struggling before I came in.

“I’d never say it was what I’ve done since I came in, I applaud the players for getting us where we are.

“They’ve worked hard, listened and got on with it.”

It’s inevitable that attention will quickly turn to next season and what Sheridan, the club and its fanbase hope will be a campaign fought at the opposite end of the table.

He’s not prepared to discuss his future plans in depth just yet, however, and just wants to focus on adding to those eight victories.

“I‘m not going to talk about next season just yet, I think that would be unfair (on the players),” said Sheridan.

“They’ve done everything I’ve asked of them.

“I haven’t come here to fail. The chairman has put a bit of trust in me so I don’t want to let him down. Hopefully we’ll carry on winning.”