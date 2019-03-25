How they rated - Chesterfield's individual performances that helped them to a comfortable win over Sutton United

Town were much better after the break, than before it, and their strikers were both largely unplayable en route to a 3-0 victory at the Proact.

Shwan Jalal - 7 - Was largely protected by his back line, had to deal with some shots from range and did so comfortably.

Jonathan Smith - 6 - He 'made sure' Denton's first goal went in. The usual full blooded effort levels but didn't deliver much in the way of balls into the box.

Ellis Chapman - 5 - Didn't seem to want to commit to challenges, in or out of possession. Struggled until late on when the game was well won.

Joe Rowley - 7 - Started well, got a bit lost and then after the break roared back into the game. Playing with renewed confidence. Got an assist. Almost got a goal.

