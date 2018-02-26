How the Spireites rated in hugely important win over Swindon Town

Have your say

Chesterfield have taken four points from Swindon Town this season, thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 win at the Proact.

An early goal in each half, courtesy of Chris O’Grady and Andy Kellett, brought three important points for the relegation battling Spireites.

Drew Talbot, Zavon Hines and Louis Dodds all returned to the starting line-up, along with Kellett.

The experience Jack Lester was finally able to call on told, with Talbot in particular standing out.

Neither of the returning ex Spireites, Marc Richards and Ollie Banks, enjoyed their Proact reunion.

Richards missed a couple of good chances and Banks was sent off for a rash tackle on Louis Reed.

Chesterfield remain second bottom of League Two, five points from safety, but have snapped a four-game losing streak.

The downside to the win was the loss to what looked like a serious knee injury of captain Robbie Weir.