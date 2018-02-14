How did the Chesterfield players rate against Cambridge United?

Have your say

An injury time goal condemned Chesterfield to defeat at home to Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

It was a result which left the Spireites in the bottom two of League Two ahead of Saturday’s trip to Carlisle.

Click on the slideshow above as Chesterfield writer Graham Smyth rates each Spireites player’s performance.

