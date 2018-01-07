Hird joins forces with ex Spireites as he takes first steps towards management

Sam Hird might be taking steps towards a career in football management, but he has no intention of hanging up the boots any time soon.

The Chesterfield veteran is studying for his UEFA B coaching License, alongside former team-mate and fellow Spireites fan favourite Tommy Lee.

While he’s happy to talk about his management aspirations, Hird is keen to remind everyone that he’s still a relatively young man.

“I like to think I’m quite mature for my age but I’m only 30 years old,” he said.

“I’d like to think I’ve got another five years in the game if I keep myself fit, which I try and do, I try and keep my standards high.

“But further on than that I have got aspirations to be a manager.”

The B license is the start of Hird’s journey from patrolling the edge of the box to patrolling the technical area.

He felt it was important to start putting things in place for life after his playing career.

“It’s my first step,” said the man with 231 appearances in a Chesterfield shirt.

“I did my first session for my B license, it’s a long process.

“It is something I’ve got one eye on, but not the near future.

“It’s something for five or 10 years ahead.

“I’ve got my head screwed on, I’m trying to do things in advance and I started my B license with Tommy.”

Having a familiar face to share the learning experience is a bonus for Hird, who reveals that another well known ex Spireite is keeping an eye on their progress.

Ex Town defender Mark Jules, who featured in the club’s famous FA Cup run in the 1996/97 season, is a regional coach for the Professional Footballers Association and leads players through their B license.

“Tommy is a great lad, I’ve been with him a long time now. It’ll be fun,” said Hird.

“We did our first session the other week, it went okay, there were a few pointers from Julesy who is doing the B license, taking it for us.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

As he begins his bid to become a manager, Hird is currently being managed himself by a former team-mate in Jack Lester.

So far, he’s impressed with how the Town legend is faring in the dugout.

“I can see that he is big on learning all the time and taking different people’s opinions, I think that’s important if you want to be a manager at a top level,” Hird added.

“And I do think the gaffer will go high.”