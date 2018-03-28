Hines sight: Zavon focused on job in hand but enjoyed making a statement to Town rivals

Chesterfield’s win over Notts County in front of the Sky cameras might just have set nerves jangling at Grimsby and Port Vale.

But while Spireites winger Zavon Hines was delighted to help Town ‘make a statement’ with Sunday’s victory, he’s concentrating on what needs to be done rather than what others need to do.

The win took Chesterfield to within three points of Grimsby, who sit above them just outside the drop zone and five points behind Friday’s hosts Vale.

Neither of those sides have picked up a victory in 2018 and they’ve both played two more games than the Spireites, so the last thing they needed was to watch Chesterfield demolish Notts live on TV.

Hines admits it was a bonus to strike a little fear into the teams Town are chasing.

“That’s what we needed,” said Hines.

“We came out to make a statement and show everyone that we might be in this position but we’re not meant to be in this position.

“Hopefully that will put a little nerves in them.

“Their managers won’t like this result.”

But the former West Ham man, who grabbed his first goal as a Spireite on Sunday, is more concerned with what happens next for Chesterfield.

“I’m not really focused on them as much, we’ve got two games in hand and it’s all about us.

“If we do what we need to do we’ll be fine.

“Every game is like a cup final.

“The next game is even more important, we need to go there with the same mentality, the same focus and spirit and get the points.

“There’s no room to lose right now, we’ve got to go and play like it’s our last game.”

Self belief, which was evidently flowing through the side in their 3-1 triumph against the high flying Magpies, is key to Chesterfield now getting out of trouble at the foot of the table.

Hines added: “The manager wants us to believe in ourselves.

“If we do that and work hard the games will take care of themselves.”