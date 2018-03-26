Hines revelled in boisterous atmosphere as Spireites kept Notts quiet on and off the pitch

Have your say

Zavon Hines revelled in the boisterous atmosphere created by Chesterfield supporters during yesterday’s vital win.

The Spireites were 3-1 winners over Notts County and not only kept their visitors quiet, but the 1,400 travelling Magpies in the Proact away end.

Instead, all the noise came from the three stands housing Town fans.

Hines was one of the goalscorers and when he left the pitch after arguably his best display as a Spireite, he received a standing ovation.

“The atmosphere was brilliant,” he said.

“We need the fans to be on our side, even if we make a bad pass or a bad mistake, we still need them.

“Without the fans there would be no club.

“We haven’t lived up to their expectation but we will get there.

“Every player is better than they’ve performed so far, but we’ll get there.

“We’re happy the fans are happy.”

Hines’ first goal for the club came thanks to his and Kristian Dennis’ pressing high up the pitch, stopping Notts from settling on the ball in defence.

A block by Dennis and a tackle by Hines eventually led to the ball landing at Hines’ feet in the area and he dispatched it with ease.

It was a theme for the afternoon, defenders being rushed and closed down so they couldn’t pick out their strikers Shola Ameobi and Jon Stead with long balls.

“We know that they play a direct game, so we were trying to cut it off from the source,” said Hines.

“I thought we did it well.

“There was the odd occasion when they got it into their big man but I don’t think they caused our defensive much problems.

“Our whole team was very solid.

“We deserved the win, we were the better team, we played football, which we’re good at.”

The winger was pleased to play a part in the victory but now wants to maintain his level of performance.

“I‘m just happy to contribute to the team,” he said.

“I think personally my performance at times has been consistent, so hopefully I can just build on it.

“At times I was carrying a little niggle but I was still playing because I wanted to make myself available and help the team as much as possible.

“I believe in what the gaffer is trying to do.

“We should be in League One minimum, much less the bottom of League Two.

“Everyone is fighting and trying to gain a place, I’m trying to do the same.”