Hines latest – Chesterfield forward returns from time off with sore knee, major doubt for Saturday

Zavon Hines has returned from his time off in London with a sore knee and is a major doubt for this weekend’s game, according to his boss.

Chesterfield manager Martin Allen, who granted the forward leave to attend to a personal matter this week, doesn’t know what has caused Hines’ issue.

“Zavon Hines has come back to training today and he’s not fit,” said Allen.

“He’s had a bit of time off down in London with private matters, sadly he’s come back with a sore knee.

“I very much doubt he’s going to be available for Saturday.

“I don’t know what’s caused that.

“He just said it’s sore this morning. And he didn’t train.”

Allen has played down the loss of his second top goalscorer ahead of the visit of Havant and Waterlooville.

Hines has three goals this season, although he hasn’t found the net since 18th August.

“It’s alright, we’ve got a lot of good players now who can go in and play in that position,” said Allen.

“To lose any player is disappointing but we’ve got other players who can go in and play.

“Maybe it’s an opportunity for one of our younger players to go in and make their mark, and they will make their mark.

Hines joined the Spireites midway through last season from Maidstone United, for whom he scored seven times in the first 12 games of the season before a nine-game goalless run.

Of the 20 games Chesterfield played between his January arrival and the end of the season. Hines started nine, made two substitute appearances and was an unused substitute five times.

The former Bradford City winger didn’t feature in the final five games of the campaign, Jack Lester leaving him on the bench for his last pair of games in charge before caretaker boss Ian Evatt took over and opted not to include Hines in any of his three matchday squads.

During the summer Hines was made available for transfer by Allen, but in an international phone call {https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/sport/football/chesterfield-fc/turkish-talks-resolve-winger-s-proact-future-1-9222024 convinced the new manager to give him a chance at the Proact.|Click here}

It’s been an up and down season so far for the 29-year-old.

He fired in three goals in the first five games and looked Town’s likeliest chance of finding the net or troubling defences.

But a red card, seven minutes after making his entry as a substitute against Gateshead, saw him suspended for three games, and Allen allowed him to go home to London for some time off.

His first game back, at Halifax, saw him come off the bench again and this time put in a Man of the Match display in just 45 minutes.

Of the five games since then, he’s completed 90 minutes twice – and Allen recently told a sold-out season ticket holder Q and A event that the forward was unable to play three games a week, for reasons he couldn’t disclose.

The manager revealed earlier this week that he had permitted Hines to return to London but expected him back for this weekend’s game.

Allen says they’ll assess the injury again early next week.