Here’s who is officially Chesterfield’s bogey side

Have your say

Accrington Stanley are Chesterfield’s bogey side, according to the findings of a new study.

New research from mybonuscode.co.uk reveals Spireites have got a 50 per cent loss record in games against Accrington.

They also struggle against Swindon Town, with a 48 per cent loss record, and Wycombe, with a 47 per cent record.

And the data, which looks at every game every played by Chesterfield in all competitions against the current crop of teams in their league, also reveals that Spireites have sufffered the most defeats (42) against Lincoln.

Grimsby Town (39 defeats) and Port Vale (33 defeats) are also sides Chesterfield have traditionally struggled against.