He was a goalscorer, an outstanding coach, a footballing dad and a Chesterfield legend - John Duncan, Jamie Hewitt and Sean Dyche pay tribute to Kevin Randall

Kevin Randall was a goalscorer, an outstanding coach, a footballing dad and a legend at Chesterfield FC.

He passed away last week at the age of 73, prompting a deluge of tributes from those who knew him in the game.

John Duncan, left, and the legendary late Kevin Randall

His passing was marked by a minute of applause at the Proact on Saturday.

It was in 1966 that he became a Spireite.

As a player, he won Division Four and endeared himself to fans with 96 goals in 258 league appearances – enough for joint third place on the club’s all-time goalscoring list.

Randall scored 96 goals for Chesterfield

In 1983 John Duncan brought him back to Saltergate as part of the management team.

The pair had a formidable partnership, twice winning promotion to Division Three and leading the Spireites to an FA Cup semi-final.

Randall also had a spell as manager.

“He was just outstanding at all aspects of football,” said Duncan.

Jamie Hewitt, far right, describes Randall, second left, as his footballing dad

“His knowledge was immense on all facets of the game, playing through to management.

“He had a great understanding of everything that was required.

“His ability was all round, he was a great, great coach.”

Duncan and Randall enjoyed success on the pitch and a close friendship off it.

“We tackled every situation that cropped up together,” said the Scot.

“Football management isn’t all success but we had more than our fair share of it.

“Kevin was outstanding whether things were going well or were they were tough.

“I didn’t know him particularly well until he we got together in 1983.

“We’ve been great friends ever since.

“What a great football man and a great man.”

Jamie Hewitt was one of many to benefit from Randall’s presence at Saltergate.

“He was my footballing dad,” said the former Spireite.

“I knew him from when I was 14 and he taught us so much, not just about football, but about life.

“He was great for me in my career, he was great for everybody really.

“He’s a Chesterfield legend, the word isn’t used lightly when it comes to Kev.”

Randall's playing career included spells with Bury, Notts County, Mansfield Town and York City.

He was caretaker boss at York, managed Goole, took charge of Sheffield United reserves, served as the Blades' head scout and scouted for Burnley.

Former Chesterfield captain and current Burnley boss Sean Dyche called Randall a mentor.

"It’s a great loss to us as a club," he said.

“With his vast experience of the game, he was a great help to us in the recruitment department and, professionally and on a personal level, someone I have known who was a great help to me over the years.

“I had stayed in touch down the years and, as well as a friend, he was someone who was a professional advisor who has been a mentor to me on many occasions.

“It’s a sad loss and unfortunately a further loss to the club. We wish his family well.”