'He's not putting too much pressure on us' - defender on John Sheridan's relaxed approach to managing National League strugglers Chesterfield

Have your say

John Sheridan's relaxed approach to managing National League strugglers Chesterfield has relieved some of the pressure on the players.

Left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams says the recently-appointed gaffer is prioritising enjoyment and playing attractive football, behind the scenes at the Proact.

But the players have also had to work hard.

"He has been relaxed with us, making us more confident in ourselves, getting us on the ball and making us work harder," he said.

"He’s not putting too much pressure on us, he tells us to enjoy our football.

"We’ve got a lot of good footballers in our team

"Obviously not every game we’re going to be able to play pretty but it’s good he has belief in us and trusts us to play football.

"We’re enjoying it."

Sheridan hasn't shied away from the precarious position Town find themselves in at the wrong end of the National League table.

But he's tried to ensure the desperate need for victories doesn't become too heavy a burden for the players.

His messages to Binnom-Williams and his team-mates have been simple.

"We do need the wins but he doesn’t put the pressure on us," said Binnom-Williams.

"We have to make sure we stay in the game, defend well as a team and there’s always an opportunity to score.

"He tells us to stay relaxed, enjoy our football and stick together, always have each others’ back and a goal will come.

"We do have the ability to go forward and create chances.

"We need to keep working and hopefully the results come."

In addition to the requirements Sheridan has given him, Binnom-Williams has set some personal goals between now and the end of the season.

As well as carrying out his defensive duties, he's keen to improve the side's goals for column.

"Get more assists, work on my final ball, my deliveries, put some good balls in for Tom Denton, Marco (Marc-Antoine Fortune), Lee Shaw or the midfielders coming into the box.

"Making sure I stay concentrated every minute, working on my attacking and defensive sides.

"Sometimes I look for the extra pass - we just need to be a bit more composed in the final third and goals will come."