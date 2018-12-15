‘He’s developing me as a player and developing the team,’ says loanee about Chesterfield boss Allen

Alex Kiwomya hasn’t played a lot of football at the Proact since first arriving on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

But his first two home starts, against Grimsby in the FA Cup and Salford in the league, have boosted a confidence that was fragile before he began working under Town boss Martin Allen.

“I felt like the last two games have brought me on a lot, I’m feeling very confident,” he said.

“I do have to thank the gaffer for that.

“When I came he asked me what my strengths and weaknesses were and I just said, I feel like I need a manager to want to work with me and get the best out of me. I was just lacking a bit of confidence but I feel like he’s brought the best out of me in recent weeks.”

And it’s the manager’s input that persuaded him to remain a Chesterfield player for at least another month.

“He calls me after games to see how I think I did, tells me what I did well and what I can work on and then goes through it in training.

“He’s developing me as a player and developing the team.

“He’s a really good players’ manager, one of the best I’ve had, really positive. He was one of the main reasons I stayed.”