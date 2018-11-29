‘He just needs to keep working on his finishing and Chesterfield will have some striker on their hands’

Have your say

Tom Denton can see a bright future for his teenage strike partner.

Levi Amantchi turned 18 on Monday and has already made eight first team appearances.

Denton, who made his own men’s football debut at 17, says Amantchi possesses ‘massive potential.’

“He’s coming on in Conference National games and blowing centre-halves away,” Denton said.

“When I was his age I was eating grass on the floor, getting barged over.

“He’s got loads of ability, he just needs to keep working on his finishing and we’ll have some striker on our hands here.”

Denton expects Amantchi to keep learning, even when he doesn’t play: “He should be champing at the bit to come on for five minutes for a big club like this.

“He’ll only get better with games and even if he doesn’t come on, he’ll get better from watching.”

And the former Woking, Cheltenham and Halifax man doesn’t forsee any problems with the youngster’s approach to the game, off the pitch.

“He seems a quiet lad, I think he’ll be grounded.

“His time will come.”