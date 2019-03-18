Havant and Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury blasts match officials for decisions that led to Chesterfield goals in huge Spireites win

Chesterfield put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 win win at Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday, but according to Havant's manager they had a helping hand from the officials.

Lee Bradbury felt the Hawks suffered from poor officiating, as Chesterfield scored a stoppage-time spot-kick to take three points from the side sitting fourth bottom of the National League.

The win put an eight-point cushion between John Sheridan's Town and Saturday's hosts.

READ: After the game Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin said the visitors should have had the game won before the late drama.

But speaking to The News, Bradbury rued the decision to award a penalty, when Dan Strugnell challenged Jerome Binnom-Williams inside the area.

Scott Boden converted from the spot.

"The officials let us down big time," said Bradbury.

"It was a horrible way to lose a football game. Dan Strugnell – who is as honest as they come – is adamant that he got the ball in his tackle that resulted in the penalty. Even their manager admitted that he got the ball.

"Then at the other end we had an equally good shout for a penalty after a foul on Matt Paterson that was turned down.

"The officials have got to be better and they didn't do their job.

"Their technology wasn't working which meant that they were not able to communicate with each other. No wonder why they were all over the place. It is a joke.

"This is the National League and we expect more

"The two fouls, from which we conceded, were not fouls.

"It is so frustrating particularly in the position that we are in.

"My players fought tooth and nail to get a result and they were gutted at the end.

"We deserved better from the game and were good value for at least a point."

Bradbury admits the defeat leaves the Hawks with a big job on their hands in the final seven games of the season, if they're to stay up.

"It is tough but we now have to go out and try to win every game."