Hamstring flare up meant Pemberton didn’t want to risk Kiwomya because Chesterfield ‘need him’

Alex Kiwomya’s hamstring injury flared up again on New Year’s Day, so he wasn’t risked for Saturday’s visit of Ebbsfleet United.

Caretaker boss John Pemberton said the Doncaster Rovers loanee is a player the Spireites’ new boss John Sheridan will need, so he didn’t use him.

“He came on at Solihull and during that half he felt sore, he felt it tighten up,” said Pemberton.

“I didn’t really want to risk him, just because I don’t think it’s right, there’s a new manager coming in and he needs all the fit bodies.

“I felt we could get away without him, although he wasn’t available anyway, I wouldn’t want to force him into playing because it’s important he gets himself fit so he can last and get a run of games because we need him.”

Kiwomya has impressed in recent weeks, after a slow start to his loan spell, which was recently extended to the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has three goals in his last four National League games and claimed assists for both goals in the 2-2 draw at Solihull Moors.