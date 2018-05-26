Halifax courting recently departed Spireite

One of Chesterfield’s National League rivals are keen to sign a recently departed Spireite.

Josh Kay, who arrived at the Proact in January from Barnsley, was not offered a new deal by the Spireites.

The Derbyshire Times understands Halifax are courting the 21-year-old however and have made him an offer.

Kay made eight starts and three appearances off the bench for Town but fell out of favour with Jack Lester and didn’t appear in the final month of the season.

The attacking midfield player played twice in the National League at the start of the last campaign on loan for Tranmere.