Graham Bean named new Chesterfield chief executive

Graham Bean been named as Chesterfield’s new chief executive. He will take up the role with immediate effect.

Club owner Dave Allen is delighted that Graham has accepted the role. He said: “Graham has a wealth of experience in the running of football clubs and is no stranger to Chesterfield, having been involved with the investigation of former chairman Darren Brown in 2000.”

Graham said: “I am delighted to be joining Chesterfield FC in such an important role. I am looking forward to the challenge of helping the club progress and working for the good of all, including the supporters. This is a good club and hopefully together we can move it forward.

“I believe that I have some unique credentials because not only have I worked in senior roles within professional clubs and understand the workings of a club, but I have also had a spell as national chairman of the Football Supporters Association.

“During that time I was involved in supporter-led campaigns and so I can fully understand and resonate with the frustrations that supporters of the club are currently experiencing. Indeed, I owe my time in the supporter representation world to my progression in the game and so will always look to embrace the views of supporters.

“I do intend to look to improve the communication between the fans and the club but directors, staff and supporters can also be assured that I will use my best endeavours to improve all aspects of club life.

“As many supporters will know, I have had a number of dealings with Chesterfield FC over the years and take pride in the fact that my investigation into the Darren Brown era, whilst working at the FA, contributed towards the saving of the club and subsequent takeover by the supporters. It is somewhat ironic that I now find myself back here.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I am grateful to the owner and directors for giving me the chance to serve the club.”