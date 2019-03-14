Good cop, bad cop? John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin on their working relationship, two months after taking over Chesterfield

Have your say

Chesterfield’s players aren’t the only ones who can learn from assistant manager Glynn Snodin.

Boss John Sheridan is enjoying working alongside his former Leeds United room-mate.

Sheridan said when he arrived at the Proact that the club were lucky to land Snodin, who counts Northern Ireland, Leeds, Huddersfield, Preston, Bradford and Sunderland among his former employers.

Two months into their stint in charge of the Spireites, who they’ve guided to six wins and two draws from 12 games, Sheridan’s opinion hasn’t changed.

“I’m chuffed to bits he’s come with me,” said Sheridan.

“When you’ve got a coach with me in the National League who has coached in the Premiership and Championship and had promotions.

“He knows how I work, what I’m like.

“I can learn from him, he’s been up there and been assistant at the top.”

“Early signs are that we’re a good team.”

Sheridan predicted on the day they were appointed that Snodin would become the players’ best friend.

That has apparently proven to be the case.

“His experience is valuable, he’s brilliant with the players,” said Sheridan.

“He’s lucky, he can laugh and joke with all the players, whereas I have to make the decisions and leave them out.

“The lads love him.”

According to Snodin himself, his ‘good cop’ role doesn’t mean he’ll just smile and nod when the gaffer speaks.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham full-back insists he’s more than happy to challenge Sheridan’s views.

“I’ll give him headaches as well with my opinion, I’m not a yes man,” he said.

“If I think he’s right I’ll tell him, but if there’s something I think needs saying I’ll say to him in there.

“At the end of the day it’s down to the gaffer what he wants to do.”