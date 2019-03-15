Glynn Snodin hopes happier times are around the corner for Chesterfield’s home grown talent Joe Rowley

Have your say

Joe Rowley impressed both members of Chesterfield management team with his Man of the Match display at Bromley.

John Sheridan last week tipped the 19-year-old to be a ‘big player’ for Town next season, and then on Tuesday handed him his first start since December.

The midfielder rewarded his boss with an injury time equaliser that secured an important point.

Sheridan was delighted with Rowley’s overall contribution and his assistant Glynn Snodin was in full agreement.

“I thought the lad was fantastic for 90 minutes,” said Snodin.

“He played very well and to get his goal just capped it all. He took it well.”

Snodin, who like Sheridan believes that Rowley could have a bright future in a Town shirt, says it was important to bide their time before putting him back into the starting line-up.

“I think there’s some potential there, definitely.

“You watch him in training.

“It was just a matter of when the time was right, to put him in.”

The teenager broke into the Spireites first team, then in League One, at the age of 17.

A product of the Chesterfield academy, he put in a number of Man of the Match performances, endearing himself to Spireites.

But since his debut he’s been part of three relegation battles, two of them unsuccessful and one yet to be decided.

Snodin says it’ll stand Rowley in good stead and hopes next season gives the youngster a taste of life in a winning side.

“I know he’s played a few games, the boy, but that was probably in the relegation side of it,” said the Town number two.

“He’s been through the mire with what’s happened last season and even this season, that’ll give him a strong character.

“Hopefully we’ll get out of this and he can play in a promotion side next season.”