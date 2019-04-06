Glynn Snodin disappointed not to elongate winning run but clean sheet at Dover pleased Chesterfield management team

Assistant boss Glynn Snodin was left disappointed Chesterfield were forced to settle for a point at relegation-threatened Dover Athletic.

The Spireites kept their third clean sheet in a row after the goalless draw at the Crabble.

Chesterfield’s three-game winning streak came to an end but they stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

And Snodin said: “We’re just disappointed we didn’t come away with three [points] and get the goal we were looking for.

“We’re pleased we’ve kept a clean sheet away from home.

“We’ll reflect about today’s game, assess everything on Monday and then it starts again before the Maidstone game.”

Manager John Sheridan made a host of changes to his starting line-up.

Joe Anyon kept a clean sheet in his first start of the season, with Jack McKay missing a couple of chances.

With safety all but confirmed Sheridan is shuffling his pack to see what his squad players are made of ahead of a promotion push next term.

And Snodin added: “I thought the lads that came in proved their worth.

“I thought Joe did very well. The back three were stone walls, but Joe did very well when he needed to.

“Those guys who have come in have also played their part every week in training keeping the other lads going and on their toes.

“It’s different in front of a crowd but they took their chances and I thought every one of them was fantastic.

“We’ve seen them in training in that side of it but now we’ve seen them in match time and seen what they have got.

“It is important. You want to know what you’re doing for next season.”