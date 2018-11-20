Glenn Tamplin has done an ‘amazing’ job at Billericay says Chesterfield boss ahead of ‘dangerous’ FA Cup tie

Have your say

Glenn Tamplin’s financial backing has helped make tonight’s FA Cup hosts a dangerous prospect for Martin Allen’s Chesterfield.

The Billericay owner has attracted big name players, including ex Premier League stars to the AGP Arena.

They might play in the division below the Spireites, but Allen insists Ricay, who held Town to a 1-1 draw at the Proact to force tonight’s replay, are an outfit to be taken seriously.

“They’ve got some very good players, as we saw here,” he said.

“They’re well organised, they’ve got dangerous players who can score goals.

“We all know it’s going to be a dangerous tie.”

It’s the success that Ricay have enjoyed since Tamplin took over and started investing that makes them a tough side to beat, Allen says.

“They’ve got a run of momentum after success at their football club.

“The owner has done an amazing job.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, puts himself out there.

“He puts his money where his mouth is.

“You get what you pay for and he’s got good players, don’t worry about that.”