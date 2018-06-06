Former Spireite Boden seeing green over ex Red Dragons team-mate’s blue move

Have your say

Scott Boden admits he’s seeing green over Sam Wedgbury swapping Wrexham red for Chesterfield blue.

Former Spireite Boden played alongside Wedgbury for the Dragons last season.

Wedgbury left Wrexham despite having a year left on his contract and then secured a move to the Proact.

Striker Boden has felt pangs of jealousy and admits he’d be open to a return to the club where he made over 100 appearances.

“Jesus, yeah, it’s the club that gave me my first pro contract and it’s close to my heart,” said the 28-year-old.

“In some ways I’m envious of Sam’s move.

“I’m gutted for the club and surprised they are in the position they now find themselves in, a lot has changed in the last five years, but I’m sure one day they’ll be back up the leagues, where they belong.”

Boden also left Wrexham and is unsure of his next move: “It’s the life of a lower league footballer I suppose, waiting for calls back and seeing what comes.

“Hopefully someone cmes and takes an interest.

“If I’m brutally honest, I’ve had two seasons that weren’t ideal, back to back.

“I need to go somewhere that fits me, an environment I know and like, somewhere similar to Chesterfield.

“I need a good year for myself next year.”