Former Spireite and Wigan Athletic man charged over Baslow Road crash

A former Spireite whose stay at the club was halted by a car crash has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

Jordan Flores, who was on loan to Chesterfield from Wigan Athletic, suffered injuries in the Baslow Road crash in Eastmoor on 23rd October last year.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two,v Chesterfield Town v Port Vale, Proact Stadium, 19/08/17, K.O 3pm''Chesterfield's Jordan Flores''Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

The Wigan Athletic midfielder was taken to hospital and spent time in the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, while the other driver was airlifted to Nottingham for treatment.

Twenty-two-year-old Flores will appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on 4th April.

Flores’ loan spell at Chesterfield was cancelled by both clubs in January.

Last week he joined National League side AFC Fylde on loan for a month and was due to make his debut on Tuesday in the Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final.

Flores played 15 times for the Spireites.