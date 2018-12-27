Former Sheffield Wednesday man for hot seat at Chesterfield?

John Sheridan is among the names being touted for the Chesterfield job, after a day of departures at the Proact.

Ashley Carson's resignation from the board on Thursday morning was followed by Martin Allen's lunch time exit.

Carson will remain company secretary and keeps his three per cent shares in the club, but according to CEO Graham Bean has 'stepped away' from the day to day operation.

Allen and his backroom staff, Adrian Whitbread and Carl Muggleton, left soon after, paying the price for Boxing Day's 4-0 thumping by Solihull Moors and the pitch invasion that halted the game.

In 30 games as Spireites’ boss, Allen was only able to win seven and only four of those came in the National League.

John Pemberton has taken over as caretaker manager.

Sheridan was being linked with the job as early as Wednesday morning, before Allen's side had even taken to the field against Moors.

The man who managed Chesterfield to the 2010/11 League Two title made a big impact with Fleetwood Town last season and has his Carlisle side sitting ninth in League Two after 24 games.

He threatened to quit Carlisle on Boxing Day, despite watching his side win 6-0 against his former club Oldham Athletic, suggesting some of his players were struggling with his demanding nature.

"I’m a demanding manager," he said after Carlisle's biggest home win for 13 years.

"I’ve managed in this league and I’ve done very well. I’ve managed players who’ve played in the Premiership. You have to accept the way I am. If you don’t, I won’t be here."

Another name to be linked with the vacancy is former Spireites skipper Ian Evatt, who has got Barrow playing attractive football and sitting 12th in the National League - a dozen points above Chesterfield.

Evatt had a short spell as caretaker boss at the end of last season and applied for the role, before he was released and Allen was appointed.

Ronnie Moore is another to have thrown his hat in the ring last time round, while John Askey - who won the division last season with Macclesfield - is on the wishlist of some Town fans.