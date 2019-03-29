Former Chesterfield players pay tribute to former boss Kevin Randall

Former Chesterfield players have taken to social media to pay tribute to former player and manager Kevin Randall.

Striker Kevin made 258 appearances and scored 96 goals for Chesterfield between 1966–1972 before going on to make 66 appearances for rivals Mansfield Town.

The Ashton-under-Lyne player had 56 games as manager of Chesterfieled between 1987/1988 and assisted John Duncan for more than 500 gamnes.

Chris Marples said: “I have heard with great sadness a former coach has passed away. Kevin Randall we enjoyed 2 promotions and lots of fun @ChesterfieldFC. RIP my good friend Rando.”

Jon Howard added: “Absolutely devastated, massive influence on my career RIP Kev x”

Tom Curtis also paid tribute, saying: “Must be close to 900 games involved with @ChesterfieldFC a top coach who helped me enormously as a player and person. Truly sad to hear RIP Kev xx.”

Tony Lormor described Kevin as a great man, and said: “Saddened by the news. What a great man and a character with such a caring attitude, an unbelievable sense of humour. Had an amazing 4 years working with him, in the most successful time of my career.”

Nicky Law also described Kevin as a fun man to be with, and said: “He was a great man who always had a smile on his face and a joke to share with me !! I only saw him 2 weeks ago at Burnley and am saddened at our loss best wishes to his family RIP Kev.”