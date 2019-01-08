Former Chesterfield defensive partners reunited at one of Town's National League rivals

Have your say

Two former Chesterfield defenders, who enjoyed a long-standing centre-half partnership, have been reunited at another National League club.

Ian Evatt, manager of Barrow, has signed the man who stood alongside him for so many games in the Spireites defence - Sam Hird.

Hird, who joined Alfreton Town earlier in the season having turned down a number of offers after his summer release from the Proact, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old spent six years at the Proact and played over 200 times in the Football League.

He was part of Paul Cook's League Two winning 2013/14 side and played 44 games during that campaign.

Both he and Evatt were released, along with Drew Talbot, ahead of Martin Allen's arrival in May - but Allen went on to re-sign Talbot.

Evatt's Barrow sit 11th in the National League table, 13 points ahead of the Spireites.