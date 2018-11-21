Former Chesterfield boss and Spireites FA Cup legend given odds for Republic of Ireland job

Have your say

Former Chesterfield boss Paul Cook and Spireites FA Cup legend Sean Dyche both figure in the bookies’ odds for the next Republic of Ireland manager.

Cook, currently at Wigan Athletic, is 12/1 with both Coral and Ladbrokes.

He guided Town to a League Two title in the 2013/14 season and led them to the League One play-off semi-finals the following season.

After departing the Proact Cook won League Two again with Portsmouth, then moved to Wigan, with whom he lifted the League One title.

Cook was back at Chesterfield this summer for a friendly, and said he was disappointed to see the club outside the Football League.

Burnely manager Dyche, meanwhile, is 66/1 with BetVictor.

Dyche captained the Spireites to an FA Cup semi-final in 1997.

Mick McCarthy, currently out of work, is the bookies’ favourite to return to the position of Republic of Ireland boss.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny is 5/2 in some places, while former England bosses Sven Goren Eriksson and Sam Allardyce are both 10/1.